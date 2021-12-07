$287.84 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post sales of $287.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.17 million to $289.50 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $269.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

KIM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 114,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,189. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

