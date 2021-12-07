2,720 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

