$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

