247,998 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 247,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

