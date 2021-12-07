23,150 Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Bought by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

