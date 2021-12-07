$205.80 Million in Sales Expected for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to post $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.59 million. SunOpta reported sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $814.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

STKL opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

