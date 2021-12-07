$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.99 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,171. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.