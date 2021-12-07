1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $1.04

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $124,715.74 and $484,777.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00059420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.69 or 0.08420701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,186.20 or 1.00385389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002673 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

