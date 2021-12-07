180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $74,984.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.
TURN stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
