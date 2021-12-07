180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $74,984.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

TURN stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

