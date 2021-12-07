1,515 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.13 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

