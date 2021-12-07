$150.90 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report sales of $150.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 14,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,108. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

