1,487 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.