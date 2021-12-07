$147.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post sales of $147.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the lowest is $136.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $517.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $528.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $567.15 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 944,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,955. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

