$146.13 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post sales of $146.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.71 million and the highest is $147.70 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $141.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $588.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.15. 617,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,156. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

In related news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.