139,971 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.83% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIXY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $425,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $456,000.

VIXY stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

