$124.31 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $124.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $485.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares during the period.

BDN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 94,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.