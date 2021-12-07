$123.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $123.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 374,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $654.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

