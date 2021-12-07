$113.40 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $113.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $109.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $458.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $460.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $464.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 178,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

