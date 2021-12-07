$112.37 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report $112.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.90 million and the highest is $114.84 million. Frontline posted sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $367.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,181. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

