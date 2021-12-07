$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report sales of $11.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $49.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $678.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

