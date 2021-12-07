10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $148.42, but opened at $136.33. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $133.64, with a volume of 6,262 shares.

Specifically, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,902 shares of company stock worth $41,354,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

