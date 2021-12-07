10,950 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,043,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,247,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,459,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.55. 6,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,251. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

