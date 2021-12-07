1,000 Shares in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,358,000.

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.