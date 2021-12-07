$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.43. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC opened at $49.59 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

