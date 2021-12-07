$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $631.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.45. 11,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,820. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

