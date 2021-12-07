$0.55 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,280. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Cohu has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

