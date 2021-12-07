$0.51 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 13,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 430.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

