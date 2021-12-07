-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.40). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 3,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

