$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Global Net Lease also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

