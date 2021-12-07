$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. 20,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,578. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.36 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,017 shares of company stock worth $3,731,143 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.