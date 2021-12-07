$0.33 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

