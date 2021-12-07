-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

PDSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $314,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB opened at $8.42 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.