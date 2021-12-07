-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

ZIOP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,518. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

