$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Arko reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 9,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,960. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

