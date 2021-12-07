-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 58,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,444. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $661.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 234.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

