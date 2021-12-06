Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) & Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Head-To-Head Review

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc -6.82% -1.72% -0.81% Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

This table compares Twin Disc and Zurn Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $218.58 million 0.78 -$29.72 million ($1.14) -11.05 Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.08 $48.50 million $1.80 19.69

Zurn Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Twin Disc has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Twin Disc and Zurn Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Twin Disc.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Twin Disc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A., Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland. The Distribution segment includes properties in Singapore, China, India and Japan which are leased and are used for sales offices, warehousing, and light assembly or product service. The company was founded by P.H. Batten in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

