Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $280.00 and last traded at $286.09. Approximately 22,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,839,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

