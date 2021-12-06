Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to “Underperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $313.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

