Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zovio alerts:

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.