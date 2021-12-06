Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.840-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $183.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.02. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $177.12 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.65.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

