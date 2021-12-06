Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $223.33 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

