Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $128,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

