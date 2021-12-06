ZClassic Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $83,646.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00350534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00142456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00090169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.