ZBG Token Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $566,995.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.