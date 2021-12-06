Zano (ZANO) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004847 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and $415,253.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.77 or 0.99704449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00264021 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.00419832 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00186632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008965 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,963,827 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,327 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

