Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Hold

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 174,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,979. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -122.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

