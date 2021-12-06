Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

