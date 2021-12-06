Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

