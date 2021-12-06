Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.62.

TD opened at $74.43 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

