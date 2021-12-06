Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.31.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

